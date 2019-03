On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we feature two new novels from the UK. Our book critic Marion Winik reviews "Milkman" by Anna Burns, which is about a quirky teenage girl surviving "The Troubles" in Northern Ireland, and Candice Carty-Williams' "Queenie," which is about a hip Jamaican Brit navigating life in oh-so-modern London.

Milkman, Anna Burns, Graywolf

Queenie, Candice Carty-Williams, Scout