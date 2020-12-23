Mike Miller Resigns From The Maryland Senate

Mike Miller, who presided over the Maryland Senate longer than any other state senate president in the nation, has resigned from the Senate, citing health reasons.

Miller, 78, presided over the Senate for 33 years, longer than some Senators have been alive.

He announced in January 2019 that he had been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer for several months and the following October said he was too weak to continue as Senate President.

The Senate unanimously chose Bill Ferguson of Baltimore to succeed him while Miller continued to represent a district that includes parts of Prince Georges and Calvert counties.

In the letter of resignation he sent Ferguson Wednesday he used language similar to what he used when he stepped down as Senate President. He said his "heart and mind remain strong" but his body has "grown too weak to meet the demands" of another legislative session.

In his letter he decried the lack of a “unity of purpose” in the nation’s capital and the “inability to compromise.”

He compared that to his time in the Maryland Senate where “we disagreed with dignity and congeniality” and "rose above partisan differences" to "get the work of the people of Maryland done."

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, once a state senator, said in a statement Miller’s departure “marks the end of an era.”

“Governors have come and gone, but Senator Miller, with unmatched political acumen, has steered Maryland on a progressive course and toward a more perfect union,” he said.

