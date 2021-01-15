Mike Miller, Longtime Senate President, Dies

Former Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. died Friday after a two-year battle with prostate cancer. He was 78.

Miller resigned his Senate seat representing a district in Southern Maryland in December, after nearly 50 years in the General Assembly.

He was the longest-serving senate president, not just in Maryland, but in the country when he stepped down in 2019 due to health concerns.

He leaves behind his wife, five children, 15 grandchildren, eight siblings and a long legacy in Maryland politics.

"It is impossible to think of the Maryland Senate and not think of Mike — not just because of his historical longevity — but because each member of the Senate has his or her own Mike story," Senate President Bill Ferguson said in a statement. "Whether it’s the Senator who he quietly consoled through family matters, the Senator who he mentored to compromise and pass legislation, or those who experienced the personal care of Mike to truly listen to their concerns. There are thousands of former Senators, Delegates, staffers, and constituents in the 27th District that he has impacted for the better, and who each have their own Mike Miller story."

