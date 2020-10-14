Midday on Politics: Goucher Polls; Local, Nat'l Contests

Today, it’s Midday on Politics with Dr. Mileah Kromer, the director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College, and political consultant Sophia Silbergeld, a partner at Adeo Advocacy, a public relations and communications firm.

Three new Goucher College polls were released over the past few days, in which Marylanders were asked about a wide range of issues: the presidential race, police reform and the Black Lives Matter movement, and Governor Larry Hogan’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With just twenty days to go before the November 3rd election, Tom and his guests discuss a broad slate of political contests -- across the city, the state and in the highest national offices – that will soon be having an impact on our lives. They unpack the results of the new Goucher polls, and provide analysis of important local and state election races, the presidential contest, local ballot questions, and what Marylanders are saying about the COVID-19 pandemic.

