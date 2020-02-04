Midday on Politics: The Democrats' Iowa Caucus Debacle

By midday Tuesday, the Iowa Democratic Party had still not released any results from Monday evening's statewide Democratic presidential caucuses, citing problems with the new mobile software it had deployed to precinct managers to speed their reporting of caucus data. IDP officials said they hope to release at least some of the results by 5pm Eastern time Tuesday.

Despite the disastrous delay and lingering questions about the technical glitches that made the 2020 Iowa Caucus process so dissatisfying, voters in the mostly white, largely rural midwestern state did cast the first votes of the 2020 Presidential primary season last night. Voters in New Hampshire will have their say next Tuesday.

To help explain what happened in Iowa and what it might mean for the Democratic presidential candidates going forward, Tom is joined by two astute - and very busy - political reporters on the scene in Iowa.

Holly Bailey is a national political reporter covering the 2020 presidential campaign for the Washington Post, who’s been criss-crossing the state over the past month filing daily “Iowa Diary” reports. She joins us from the road near Anamosa, in Eastern Iowa, a little later this hour.

We begin with Kate Payne. She covers Eastern Iowa for Iowa Public Radio and she is the co-host, with Clay Masters, of IPRs's Caucus Land podcast, which since last July has been reporting on the unique political dynamics of this first formal contest of the 2020 presidential race. Kate joins Tom from the studios of Iowa Public Radio in Iowa City.