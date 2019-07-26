Midday NewsWrap 07.26.19: The Mueller Hearings and Beyond

On Wednesday, Robert Mueller testified for nearly seven hours in separate hearings before the Democrat-led House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, about his 448-page, two-volume Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election. It was Mueller's 90th appearance before Congress during a career in public service that spans more than three decades.

The 74 year-old former FBI Director and former Special Counsel declined to directly answer his congressional interrogators nearly 200 times, responded to most questions tersely and at times haltingly, and refused to read aloud portions of the report he had submitted to the Attorney General in March. But now that the dust from Robert Mueller's long-awaited appearance before Congress is beginning to settle, we're faced with a cascade of questions...

What did we learn about Russian meddling in the US electoral process, possible collusion with the Russians by members of the Trump campaign, and President Trump’s efforts to thwart the investigation? How will Mueller’s testimony affect efforts by some Democrats to begin an impeachment inquiry? Did Mueller change any hearts and minds when it comes to the prospects for a second Trump term?

On today's Midday Newswrap, Tom considers those questions with two distinguished guests:

NPR National Security editor Phil Ewing joins us on the line from the NPR studios in Washington…

Elaine Kamarck is a Senior Fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, and founding director of the Brookings Center for Effective Public Management. She is on the line from Cape Cod, Massachusetts.