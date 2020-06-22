Midday Newsmaker: Senator Ben Cardin (D., Md)

Joining Tom for the hour today is the senior Democratic senator from Maryland, Ben Cardin. First elected to the Senate in 2006, he is currently the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. He also serves on the Senate Finance Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee.

Some of the topics Tom questions Sen. Cardin about:

President Trump held a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. The arena wasn't as full as his campaign predicted it would be, but Mr. Trump did attract more than 6,000 people, despite numerous warnings from health officials that the rally posed a major health risk.

A federal judge denied the Trump Administration's request that Simon and Schuster be blocked from releasing former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s tell-all memoir, citing the fact that so many copies of the book were already circulating. Bolton is making the rounds of national news shows, verifying previous reports in numerous other books that Mr. Trump is not fit to serve in the highest office in the land....

The Supreme Court handed the Trump Administration two legal losses last week, blocking its order to end DACA protections for so-called Dreamers, and disallowing workplace discrimination against LGBTQ employees.

And as more businesses open in Maryland, the metrics around the COVID-19 pandemic in our state continue to improve. Our positivity rate is now within the guidelines set by the World Health Organization for easing restrictions. Other states, like Arizona and Florida, are seeing a spike in cases and an uptick in positivity rates.

Sen. Cardin joins us on the line from his home in Pikesville. We take your calls for the senator a little later in the program.

