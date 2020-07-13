Midday Newsmaker: Sen. Van Hollen On COVID-19 Redux, Reopenings, 2020 Politics

Tom's Newsmaker guest for the hour is Chris Van Hollen, Maryland's Democratic junior senator, who has served in the U.S. Senate since January, 2017. From 2003 to 2017, he was the U.S. Representative for Maryland's 8th congressional district.

Among the topics in today's conversation:

A major resurgence of COVID-19 coronavirus infections is overwhelming health systems in several states, as viral spread is closely correlated with gatherings in indoor spaces. Senator Van Hollen has introduced legislation to provide additional help to small businesses.

As the nation's schools struggle with decisions about re-opening and distance learning, Dr. Anthony Fauci has been distanced from the President. The White House released what amounts to opposition research about Dr. Fauci over the weekend...

More than one thousand employees at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have signed a letter alleging a “toxic culture of racial aggression” at the agency. The NFL franchise in Washington bows to mounting pressure and says it will change its team name, which is a racial slur against Native Americans. And calls for defunding police and rent cancellation continue on the streets of Baltimore and around the country.

We talk about these topics and more, and we take your questions for Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Call 410.662.8780. Email: midday@wypr.org. Twitter: @MiddayWYPR. Listen: WYPR 88.1 FM or streaming here, at wypr.org.

Audio for this program will be posted by 3pm today.