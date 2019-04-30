Midday Newsmaker: Johnny Olszewski, Jr., Baltimore County Executive

Tom’s Newsmaker guest today is Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Junior. A Democrat, he was elected to office last November, and sworn in on December 3rd. He’s a former Maryland state delegate, a lifelong resident of Dundalk, and a former high school teacher who made education and the quality of the county’s schools a major part of his campaign for county executive -- and of his first budget.

Two weeks ago, he submitted his 2020 county budget proposal to the County Council. It’s a $3.4 billion dollar plan, more than half of which is devoted to education spending. The Council holds a public hearing about the budget tonight (Tuesday April 30) at 6:00, in Council Chambers in Towson.

