Midday News Wrap 5.03.19

Yesterday afternoon, in a one-paragraph letter addressed to now-Mayor Jack Young, former Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned from office. Her lawyer read a brief statement and took no questions in a press conference that lasted less than two minutes. Meanwhile, investigations by city, state, and federal authorities are underway into Catherine Pugh’s possible malfeasance in office.

Jean Marbella of the Baltimore Sun joins us to talk about what’s happened and what’s next for our City.

But first, Tom speaks with Washington Post State House reporter Ovetta Wiggins about the historic election of Baltimore County Delegate Adrienne Jones as the first African American and the first woman Speaker of the House.

Our apologies to the folks at Theater Morgan. We had hoped to have a conversation today with Reggie Phoenix, the director of the show that is in its final weekend at Theater Morgan, but we decided to spend the time discussing the news of the day instead. The show is called “Anne and Emmett” and it imagines a conversation between Emmett Till and Anne Frank. There are just three performances left: tonight at 7:30, tomorrow afternoon at 2:00, and tomorrow night at 7:30. Click here for more information.