Midday News Wrap 3.29.19

On today's News Wrap, President Trump says he’s exonerated, and off the hook. Democrats in Congress don’t quite agree. Investigations on numerous fronts continue.

The President has also moved to completely dismantle Obama Care by joining a legal action that would eliminate the law, and with it, some of its most popular provisions, like coverage for pre-existing conditions. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has wished the President and Speaker Nancy Pelosi good luck in finding a suitable replacement for the ACA.

Joshua Gerstein of Politico and Darlene Superville of the Associated Press join us to take a look behind the headlines.