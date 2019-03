On today's News Wrap: the Mayor of Baltimore seems to think that witch hunts aren’t limited to the Trump administration. As developments in the ever-evolving saga of the University of Maryland Medical System continue to unfurl, Mayor Catherine Pugh is in the eye of the storm amid allegations of conflict of interest and self-dealing by her, and nearly a third of the UMMS board. Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater joins me with the latest in this developing story.

Plus, Governor Hogan slams Democrats as spendthrifts and former Baltimore Mayors make the case to keep the Preakness at Pimlico.

WYPR's Rachel Baye and the Baltimore Sun's Pamela Wood join us with an update from the Maryland General Assembly.