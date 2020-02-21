 Midday News Wrap 2.21.20 | WYPR
From left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.,former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., stand on stage before a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC.
Credit AP Photo/ Matt York

Today on the News Wrap, Democrats came out swinging on the debate stage Wednesday night in Las Vegas.  Michael Bloomberg took the most punches, but it remains to be seen if he sustained a knock-out blow.

After Congressional leaders were told that Russia would prefer that Donald Trump remain President in 2021, Mr. Trump showed his preference for a new Acting Director of National Intelligence.  Joseph Maguire is out.  Richard Grenell, the Ambassador to Germany with no intelligence experience, is in. 

Julie Bykowicz of the Wall Street Journal, Glenn Kessler of the Washington Post and Paula Reid of CBS News join us for a look behind the headlines.

