Midday News Wrap 10.23.20

Last night, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden debated in Nashville.

Mr. Trump interrupted Mr. Biden less, but he did not suspend his proclivity for a barrage of salient falsehoods and misleading statements.

The US has 8.4 million confirmed cases of Coronavirus. More than 223 thousand Americans have perished because of the disease.

Europe and the UK are experiencing a spike in cases as well. Governments across the continent have implemented new restrictions to combat the surge.

Plus, we’ll hear about the Londoners protesting against police brutality in Nigeria.

GUESTS

Dr. Christina Greer is a political scientist on the faculty of Fordham University, and the author of Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream.

Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.