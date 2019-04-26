Midday News Wrap 04.26.19: Baltimore's Mayoral Mess

Ever since the story of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's lucrative self-dealing book sales first broke in the Sun March 13th, the city has been on a political roller coaster ride, as an embattled and defiant Mayor was sidelined by pneumonia and took an indefinite leave of absence, while the city council president assumed her duties amid a mounting chorus of calls for Mayor Pugh's resignation.

The latest turn came at about 6:30 yesterday morning, when agents from the FBI and the criminal division of the IRS fanned out across Baltimore and executed search warrants in seven different locations, including two of the mayor's homes, and the seat of our city’s government, City Hall.

Today, Tom speaks with some of the reporters who are covering this rapidly developing story. A little later, Luke Broadwater of the Baltimore Sun and Jayne Miller of WBAL Television will join us. We’ll also get the perspective of a defense attorney, William Purpura. He is not representing Mayor Catherine Pugh, but he has represented people in some very high-profile recent cases.

But we begin today with the newest member of the WYPR news team, city hall reporter Emily Sullivan.