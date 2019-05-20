Midday in the Neighborhood: Overlea, Reservoir Hill, Federal Hill-South

Today, it’s another edition of Midday in the Neighborhood, a series in which we’ve set out to spotlight the remarkable tapestry of communities that make up the city of Baltimore. Tom is joined in Studio A by representatives of three Baltimore communities: Reservoir Hill, located just south of Druid Hill Park, near the city’s geographic center, Overlea, located in the far northeast corner of the city, on the Baltimore County line, and Federal Hill-South, on the southwestern bank of the Inner Harbor in South Baltimore. Joyce Richardson is co-chair of the Board of Directors for the Reservoir Hill Improvement Council. Caitlin Ceryes is president of the Overlea Community Association. And Mark Jaskulski is president of the Federal Hill-South Neighborhood Association.

Midday listeners joined the conversation as well, by phone, email, and social media.

