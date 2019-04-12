 Midday at the Museums: American Visionary Art & the Jewish Museum of MD | WYPR
Related Program: 
Midday

Midday at the Museums: American Visionary Art & the Jewish Museum of MD

By & 19 minutes ago

Janiszew Prison Camp, by Esther Krinitz.
Credit Courtesy of Art and Remembrance

Today, a look at two museums in Baltimore with current exhibits that put a spotlight on individuals who are linked by their love of working with fabric, and the horrors of the Holocaust.

Rebecca Hoffberger is the founder, director and principal curator of the American Visionary Art Museum. The AVAM exhibition “Esther and The Dream of One Loving Human Family” features the embroidery and fabric collages of Esther Kinitz.

Marvin Pinkert is the Executive Director and CEO of the Jewish Museum of Maryland. The Jewish Museum’s current exhibition is called “Stitching History from the Holocaust,” which features fashion

From the exhibit "Stitching History From the Holocaust," at the Jewish Museum of Maryland.
Credit Courtesy of the Jewish Museum of Maryland

design by Hedy Strad, a Czech Jew who perished in the Holocaust.  A companion exhibit, "Fashion Statement," is also on view. 

We livestreamed this conversation at the WYPR Facebook page.  To see that video, click here.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
Midday
Midday Podcast