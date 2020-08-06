Midday at the Movies: "Tenet" News, Disney $Woes, COVID's Film Festival Fallout

On today's edition of Midday at the Movies, two of our favorite movie mavens, Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday and the Maryland Film Festival's founding director, Jed Dietz, join Tom for another of our monthly conversations about films and filmmaking.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep the nation's movie theaters shuttered, struggling film production studios and streaming services such as HBO, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon are keeping their audiences entertained with a steady stream of multi-part series, documentaries and new feature films. Among Ann's and Jed's favorite new documentaries are The Fight, A Thousand Cuts, Red Penguins, and John Lewis: Good Trouble, the timely new film about the late civil rights champion. For multi-generational comedy fans, there's I Used to Go There and the quirky sci-fi rom-com, Palm Springs.

We also spotlight the COVID-related financial problems afflicting the Walt Disney Company, and the news last week that director Christopher Nolan's much anticipated new IMAX sci-fi opus, Tenet, will debut internationally starting on August 26, before opening in select U.S. cities over the Labor Day weekend on September 3rd. Nolan on Thursday tweeted a video message to Chinese audiences announcing that Tenet will open in China on September 4.

And we take your calls, Tweets and emails...