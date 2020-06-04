Midday at the Movies: Previewing The Virtual 2020 MD Film Festival

It's another edition of Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking. Today, we preview some of the hundreds of new documentary, feature and short films being showcased at the upcoming 2020 Maryland Film Fest - Virtual which will run completely online from June 12-21. Tom is joined again by two of our favorite film aficionados -- Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday and Maryland Film Festival founder Jed Dietz, to spotlight some of the standouts in the festival's huge lineup.

For more information on the 2020 Virtual Maryland Film Festival, and to register for a free Friday night preview, click here.

Ann and Jed also recommend some of best of the new studio films that are, or soon will be, available on streaming platforms, and comment on the uncertain prospects for the public's return to movie theaters this summer, a topic Ann explored in this recent piece.