Midday at the Movies: A MdFilmFest2019 Preview

It's Midday at the Movies: the Maryland Flm Festival Edition.

The 21st Maryland Film Festival kicks off next week. More than 40 feature-length films and 80 short films will be shown during more than four days of screenings and special events at The Parkway and several MICA venues, from May 8 through Mothers' Day Sunday, May 12.

The Festival's founder and former director Jed Dietz and Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday join Tom with a preview. They 're joined on the phone by documentary filmmaker Fariah Zaman, who is co-producer with director Bassam Tariq of one of the Maryland Film Festival's featured short documentaries, Ghosts of Sugarland.

Unrelated to the Festival, there will be a special screening this weekend of Green Book, the winner of this year’s Academy Award for best picture. It will be shown at the Cathedral of the Incarnation on University Parkway in Baltimore at 2:00 Saturday afternoon. After the film, Ann Hornaday will join Episcopal Bishop Eugene Sutton and Ann’s colleague at the Washington Post, DeNeen Brown for a panel discussion about the film. Click here for more information about the event.

