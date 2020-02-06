Midday at the Movies: Get Ready For The Oscars!

It's the February edition of Midday at the Movies, our monthly feature about films and filmmaking!

Joining Tom in to consider which great films and actors have the best chance of winning an Oscar this Sunday – vs/ which contenders should win -- are two of our favorite film fans. Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday, who is also the author of Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies; and Maryland Film Festival founder Jed Dietz join Tom here in Studio A.

This Midday at the Movies is web-only, since Midday was preempted today by NPR’s live coverage of President Trump’s speech from the White House.