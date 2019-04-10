Midday on Money: Tips on Taxes, Smart Investment, Financial Empowerment

Today, it’s Midday on Money. With this season’s tax filing deadline fast approaching -- that’s by midnight this coming Monday, April 15, for you last-minute filers! – most Americans by now have encountered some of the biggest changes to the US tax code in more than three decades. Whether we wind up paying more taxes this year or less, planning for the future and increasing our financial literacy are always smart moves. Regardless of how much money we have, how well we manage it has a huge impact on how financially empowered we feel.

Today, two experts join Tom in Studio A to help us up our games a bit when it comes to saving and investing.

Stuart Ritter is a CFP in the Individual Investors segment of T. Rowe Price, based in Baltimore. He’s taught personal finance at Johns Hopkins University, and he serves on the board of the Maryland Council on Economic Education., which advocates financial literacy training for Maryland's school children.

Nicolas T. Abrams is a Certified Financial Planner and the founder and CEO of AJW Financial Partners, LLC here in Baltimore. He hosts a television show called Financial Empowerment with Nick Abrams, which has been running on cable outlets in a number of states since 2015, and he’s the former host of a personal finance show on WOLB Radio ...

And we take listener questions about finance for Nick and Stuart...

This program is being live-streamed on WYPR's Facebook page, and you can watch the video here.

Audio for this post will be available by 3pm today.