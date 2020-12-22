Midday On The Media: Our Favorite Podcasts

Need some podcast recommendations to freshen up your playlist? We asked a few of our colleagues at WYPR to drop by and share their current favorites.
Podcast Recommendations
Emily Sullivan, WYPR City Hall Reporter
- Floodlines, (The Atlantic)
- My Year in Mensa (iHeartRadio)
- The Dream
Maureen Harvie, Senior Producer at On The Record
- Reply All (Gimlet Media)
- You're Wrong About
- Ear Hustle (Radiotopia)
Luke Spicknall, Sound Engineer / Director at Midday
- This is Love (Criminal Productions)
- Snap Judgement Presents: Spooked (WNYC Studios)
- Office Hours Live (Starburns Audio)
- Stoop Storytelling Series