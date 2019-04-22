Midday on Higher Education: University of Baltimore President Kurt Schmoke

Today, another in our occasional series, Midday on Higher Education, in which Tom sits down with the presidents of the region’s colleges and universities to talk about the challenges that each of their institutions face, and how those institutions are connected to the fabric of the communities in which they are located.

Tom's guest is Kurt Schmoke, who served as the Mayor of Baltimore from 1987-1999. He was appointed the 8th president of the University of Baltimore in 2014. Before taking the reins at UB, he was the dean of the Howard University School of Law. He also served as Howard’s general counsel and interim provost.

This conversation was streamed live on WYPR's Facebook page. You can watch the video here.

