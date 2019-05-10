Midday on Ethics, with Dr. Jeffrey Kahn: When Are Competitive Advantages OK?

It’s Midday on Ethics. An international court has ruled that South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya and other female athletes with naturally high levels of testosterone will need to take drugs that lower their hormone levels to compete in some women’s races.

Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics, joins us to discuss the ethics of doping - of a different kind.

