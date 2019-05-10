 Midday on Ethics With Dr. Jeffrey Kahn: Competitive Genetics? | WYPR
Related Program: 
Midday

Midday on Ethics With Dr. Jeffrey Kahn: Competitive Genetics?

By & 3 hours ago

Dr. Jeffrey Kahn.
Credit Johns Hopkins University

It’s Midday on Ethics. An international court has ruled that South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya and other female athletes with naturally high levels of testosterone will need to take drugs that lower their hormone levels to compete in some women’s races.

Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethicsjoined us to discuss the ethics of doping - of a different kind.

This conversation was live streamed on the WYPR Facebook page. You can watch the video here

Tags: 
Midday
Midday Podcast
WYPR Programs