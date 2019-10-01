Midday Culture Connections: The Backlash Against "Cancel Culture"

On, the latest installment of Midday Culture Connections, Tom and Dr. Sheri Parks explore the phenomenon known as “cancel culture.”

Shane Gillis almost hit it big. He was hired to be on SNL, but after videos of the comedian using racial slurs surfaced on the internet, he was fired before he even started. Many have lobbed criticism at the media, citing an obsession with “call out culture” and political correctness that has gone too far. And maybe, in a way, Shane Gillis has hit it big anyway.

So, is “cancel culture” the apex of political correctness gone mad, or are we witnessing the long overdue societal shunning of behaviors and ideas that are steeped in generations of racial and gender inequity?

Dr. Sheri Parks joins Tom in Studio A to talk about backlash abounding to everything from the New York Times to The Joker Movie.

Dr. Sheri Parks is the Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at MICA and the author of Fierce Angels: Living with a Legacy from the Sacred Dark Feminine to the Strong Black Woman.