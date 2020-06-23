Midday On The Arts: PandemicTakes Toll On Creatives And Arts Institutions

Theaters, concert halls and live performance venues were the first to close when the pandemic arrived, and many will be among the last to re-open. Tom talks with jazz impresario Todd Barkan Co-owner of Baltimore jazz club Keystone Korner and Audrey Fix Schaefer communications director of the National Independent Venue Association on what’s needed to keep independent music venues alive.

Then Ken Skrzesz, executive director of the Maryland State Arts Council, joins Tom to discuss how Maryland artists and arts organizations are coping with COVID 19.

Keystone Korner Baltimore is reopening this Thursday at limited capacity. All performance will be live-streamed for those wish to enjoy from home. You can find more information on their webiste.