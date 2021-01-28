Where does the Republican Party go from here? We ask Michael Steele--past chair of the Republican National Committee and Maryland’s former lieutenant governor, the first African-American elected statewide. Steele sees Donald Trump still in charge of the party of Lincoln, and no sign of fellow Republicans holding him to account.
Michael Steele On The Future Of The GOP
By Sheilah Kast & Maureen Harvie • 1 hour ago
