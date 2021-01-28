 Michael Steele On The Future Of The GOP | WYPR
Michael Steele On The Future Of The GOP

Where does the Republican Party go from here? We ask Michael Steele--past chair of the Republican National Committee and Maryland’s former lieutenant governor, the first African-American elected statewide. Steele sees Donald Trump still in charge of the party of Lincoln, and no sign of fellow Republicans holding him to account.

Strong As Steel: The Stories Of Bethlehem Steel Workers

By & Jan 26, 2021
She operated a tower crane at the Bethlehem Steel plant. When the call came one night to cover a coworker’s shift, she had no option for childcare--so she bundled up her infant and kept the baby with her on the tall crane as she worked. That’s just one of the stories, with photos, on big panels along Key Highway that make up the Baltimore Museum of Industry’s first outdoor exhibit “Women of Steel.” Curating it was a team effort, said marketing coordinator Alexis Ojeda  Brown. Exhibitions director Jane Woltereck said the team’s choices inspired her. Plus, we hear a preview of the limited-edition podcast: ‘Sparrows Point: An American Steel Story.’ (Original airdate 11/9/20)

100 Day Project: A Commitment To Creating

By & Jan 22, 2021
Creativity is like a muscle--it gets stronger and more flexible with daily exercise. That’s what the 100 Days Project is after. The online community is all about dedication to making something each day -- and sticking with it, even if you feel you’ve run out of ideas.  Facilitator Lindsay Jean Thomson notes that daily practitioners  of creativity hit the same dry patches of boredom as joggers or gym rats--but the results can be life-changing. And her co-facilitator Elle Luna says the project is not only for those who make art every day.

Bringing The Doctor’s Office To The Barber Shop; An LGBTQ Crisis Hotline Forms In Baltimore

By & Jan 27, 2021
We meet two Open Society Institute fellows working to make Baltimore healthier and safer in 2021.

Troy Staton is leveraging the trust between barbers and clients, and creating a network of hair salons that will bring health care screenings and other resources to their neighborhoods.

And attorney E.V. Yost is recruiting LGBTQ volunteers to staff a hotline and mobile team to respond when members of the queer community experience a crisis. Find this project on Twitter at @qcru_baltimore.