An ambassador travels to the capital of a foreign empire, only to discover that her predecessor has died in baffling circumstances. That’s the start of the new novel, “A Memory Called Empire.”

The space opera weaves together the intrigue of a political thriller with the rich intricacies of an alien world. Author Arkady Martine tells guest host Nathan Sterner why she loves the sci-fi genre.

Arkady Martine will speak about her book at the Ivy Bookshop, 6080 Falls Rd, next Tuesday, March 26th at 7 pm.