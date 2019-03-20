 A Memory Called Empire | WYPR
A Memory Called Empire

An ambassador travels to the capital of a foreign empire, only to discover that her predecessor has died in baffling circumstances. That’s the start of the new novel, “A Memory Called Empire.”

The space opera weaves together the intrigue of a political thriller with the rich intricacies of an alien world. Author Arkady Martine tells guest host Nathan Sterner why she loves the sci-fi genre.

Arkady Martine will speak about her book at the Ivy Bookshop, 6080 Falls Rd, next Tuesday, March 26th at 7 pm. 

Related Content

Justice is Served

By & Mar 18, 2019

The non-profit Civil Justice believes every citizen deserves his or her day in court. That’s why they line up legal counsel to represent people with low or moderate incomes in non-criminal cases. Executive director Eden Forsythe talks about why there is a direct connection between fair representation in court and restoring faith in democracy and civic engagement. Plus, we meet  Civil Justice lawyer Chelsea Ortega and her client, Renee Spencer to hear about their experience.

For more information about the organization, visit the Civil Justice website here.

Stories from the Stoop: Catharine Deitch

By & Mar 15, 2019

That was a Stoop Story from from World War II Women's Army Auxiliary Corps member Catharine Deitch about her whirlwind world tour in the military. You can hear her story and many others at Stoopstorytelling.com, as well as on the Stoop podcast.

Johns Hopkins, the Man Behind the Name

By & 22 hours ago

Johns Hopkins amassed millions by trying almost anything that promised to make money--investing in liquor, real estate, coal-mining, fertilizer, and more. He never married, and it was only after he’d retired from most of those businesses that the public saw what he intended to do with his fortune: create a university--including a medical school--and a hospital. Author Antero Pietila guides us through his book, “The Ghosts of Johns Hopkins" to show us the man behind the name.

Pietila will be speaking on Sunday Mar. 24 at 2pm at the Engineers Club in Mt. Vernon, more info at this link.