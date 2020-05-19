MD Speaker Adrienne Jones: Addressing Digital Divide In Wake Of The Pandemic

On May 6, MD Education Secretary Dr. Karen Salmon closed schools for the rest of the academic year, which means students and teachers across the state will have to rely on distance learning until schools are dismissed for the summer break.

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones has urged Secretary Salmon and other education leaders to develop benchmarks for re-opening MD schools, and to address the problems that disparities in access to computers and Wi-Fi have created for many MD students and families.