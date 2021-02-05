 MD Senate Passes $1.5B COVID-19 Relief Package | WYPR

MD Senate Passes $1.5B COVID-19 Relief Package

By 54 minutes ago

Sen. Steve Hershey, pictured on the first day of the 2020 legislative session, is calling on his colleagues to pass additional relief for senior citizens.
Credit Rachel Baye / WYPR

A nearly $1.5 billion COVID-19 relief package unanimously passed the state Senate Friday. The bill contains a hybrid of proposals from Gov. Larry Hogan and the Senate. 

Among its provisions are stimulus payments totaling up to $750 for taxpayers who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2019 returns and did or will claim it when they pay their 2020 taxes.

 

It also has a sales tax break for small businesses that collect sales tax and grants for restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues, nonprofits and agricultural businesses. 

 

But Sen. Steve Hershey, an Eastern Shore Republican, said it may not provide enough relief for seniors.

 

“Obviously this is an extremely expensive bill,” Hershey said. “I would just ask as we go through the session, that if we’re spending this type of money, can we look toward some ideas that will benefit and help our seniors, as they’ve struggled through this just as much as many other people?”

 

Sen. Jim Rosapepe, a Prince George’s County Democrat, urged the House to also pass the bill quickly.

 

“Between the governor’s proposal and our proposals, we’ve got a very good package here that’s going to help people immediately,” Rosapepe said.

 

Hogan has also urged swift passage.

 

“I am once again calling on the legislature to pass this bill and get it to my desk as soon as possible so that I can sign it into law, and so that it can take effect immediately,” he said during his State of the State address Wednesday.

  ×   

Tags: 
stephen hershey
Jim Rosapepe
Maryland General Assembly 2021
General Assembly
Maryland General Assembly
WYPR News
COVID-19 relief funding
COVID-19
Gov. Larry Hogan
Governor Larry Hogan
Larry Hogan
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad

Related Content

$1B Pandemic Relief Package Passes Initial Senate Vote

By & Feb 4, 2021
Rachel Baye / WYPR

The state Senate gave initial approval Wednesday to a COVID-19 relief package expected to cost nearly $1.3 billion initially, plus more in future years. Rachel Baye and Nathan Sterner talk about what’s in the bill.

Some Hospitals Are Short Second Doses Of Vaccine, State Officials Say

By & Feb 2, 2021
Marco Verch / Flickr

Some Maryland hospitals have told officials they aren’t getting enough second doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine. State lawmakers raised concerns about these reports at a meeting Monday afternoon.

Rachel Baye and Nathan Sterner discuss the problem.

Mixed Reaction to Hogan’s Vaccine Claims

By 21 hours ago
Flickr

In his state of the state speech Wednesday night, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan stressed the need for Marylanders to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, for the legislature to pass his COVID relief package and for lower taxes.

Democrats in the General Assembly lamented about what Hogan left out of his address.

HBCU Funding Bill Passes Initial Senate Vote

By Feb 3, 2021
Morgan State University

A bill giving $577 million dollars to Maryland’s four historically Black colleges and universities gained initial approval in the state Senate Wednesday. 

Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed an almost-identical bill last year, citing its cost and uncertainty about the state’s finances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland Republicans Propose New School Vouchers For Students Stuck At Home

By Jan 28, 2021
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Republican leaders in the Maryland House of Delegates, who are frustrated by students’ slow return to in-person learning, have proposed a new option for parents who are as frustrated as they are. 