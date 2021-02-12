 MD Senate Overrides Vetoes of Education, Digital Tax Bills | WYPR

MD Senate Overrides Vetoes of Education, Digital Tax Bills

By 1 hour ago

The Maryland State House

The state Senate voted mostly on party lines Friday to override 17 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes of bills passed last year. The most controversial among them include a massive overhaul of education and taxes on digital products, digital advertising and tobacco.

The action, coming on the heels of the House of Delegates’ override votes on those bills, means they will become law in 30 days.

Republicans argued the education bill, known as “The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” or “Kirwan,” would cost too much at a time when Marylanders already are hurting financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Justin Ready, a Carroll County Republican, said it would result in a massive increase in spending “on top of billions that we spend every year on K-12 education.”

However, Sen. Paul Pinsky, a Prince George’s County Democrat who chairs the Senate’s education committee, said the choice was between maintaining the status quo in education or moving forward.

“The action by the governor vetoing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future was an action that spoke to mediocrity,” he said.

Republicans argued the tax on digital advertising — the first of its kind in the nation — and increasing the tobacco tax would hurt small businesses. And they said the tax on digital products would hurt Marylanders already hurt by the pandemic. 

Democrats said the digital advertising tax was aimed at tech giants like Google and Facebook, and the tobacco tax increase would discourage young people from smoking. 

They said the tax on digital products is not a new tax, but a modernization of the existing sales tax.

 

For example, the sales tax now applies to books or DVDs sold in brick and mortar stores, but not to e-books or renting a movie digitally. The bill extends the sales tax to apply to streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu; e-books; music downloads; digital newspaper and magazine subscriptions; and even internet greeting cards. 

 

Tags: 
WYPR News
taxes
vetoes
Gov. Larry Hogan
Maryland General Assembly 2021
Kirwan Commission
sales tax
education budget

Related Content

MD House Overrides Vetoes Of 'Kirwan' School Reform, Tax On Digital Products

By & Feb 9, 2021
Rachel Baye / WYPR

The Maryland House of Delegates voted Monday largely along party lines to override 11 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes. The two most controversial were a massive education overhaul known as the “Kirwan” bill, and to help pay for it, a tax on digital products. WYPR’s Rachel Baye speaks with Nathan Sterner to give a refresher on these bills.

Coronavirus Means Grim Outlook For Maryland Budget

By Apr 6, 2020
Rachel Baye / WYPR

Analysts are warning that the COVID-19 epidemic will be disastrous for the state’s budget and for all the services state and local governments provide.

The budget Maryland lawmakers passed last month estimates that about 85% of state revenues will come from sales and income taxes, Warren Deschenaux, the former longtime chief fiscal analyst for the state, said Monday during a Zoom call hosted by the Maryland Center on Economic Policy.

Kirwan School Overhaul Passes Senate As General Assembly Nears Close

By & Mar 17, 2020
Rachel Baye

A sweeping overhaul of Maryland’s public school system is one step closer to fruition after the state Senate passed it Monday night. The changes came out of what’s known as the Kirwan Commission, a state panel that spent three years developing recommendations for making Maryland’s schools globally competitive.