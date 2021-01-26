MD To Open New Mass COVID Vaccination Sites

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday afternoon that at least six new sites will be opening for mass COVID-19 vaccinations.

The state health department and the National Guard will oversee the new sites. Health department Secretary Dennis Schrader said the state is still finalizing locations.

“We're considering our many communities’ unique needs and ensuring that Marylanders have equitable access to vaccines,” Schrader said.

Hogan said two of the sites will be the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags America in Prince George’s County. Both sites will be open no later than next Friday.

Hogan said the state is allocated 10,000 doses a day for 2 million Marylanders eligible for the vaccine. He said he is expecting more allocations from the federal government soon.

“For at least the near future, we fully expect that demand for vaccines will continue to far exceed the supply that will be available to us,” he said.

Due to vaccine shortages, eligible Maryland residents who want to get a vaccine need to make an appointment. As of Tuesday, Maryland is in Phase 1C of vaccinations, which includes all residents aged 65 and up.