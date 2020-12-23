MD Leaders Urge Hogan To Provide More COVID Relief

Maryland leaders are calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to provide COVID relief funds for struggling families and businesses.





State Comptroller Peter Franchot said at a news conference that Congress’ latest stimulus bill would not be enough. He said the state has billions of dollars in reserves it can use for relief in addition to federal aid, and that the governor needs to act now.





“This money is available. It's sitting in a bank account gathering dust,” Franchot said at a press conference Wednesday.





U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, who joined Franchot at the news conference, said that the stimulus would provide about $9 billion to Marylanders, but more is needed.





He said that Maryland residents are still hurting and that Congress should have passed a more comprehensive bill months ago.





“The situation is dire out there,” Cardin said. “Every day we wait, small businesses are closing. Every day we wait, families are in risk of losing their housing.”





CORRECTION: The audio version of this piece stated that Trump vetoed the stimulus bill Wednesday afternoon. Trump vetoed a defense bill on Wednesday.