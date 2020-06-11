MD Health Dept's Vickie Fretwell On The Importance of Contact Tracing

At the heart of Gov. Hogan’s plan to reopen the state economy are increased testing for COVID-19 and contact tracing. The state has tested more than 460,000 people, and it has deployed 1,400 contact tracers so far.

Vickie Fretwell is Tom's guest. She is special assistant and senior advisor in the office of Maryland Health Secretary Robert R. Neall. And she is leading the Maryland Health Department’s new statewide effort to educate the public about contact tracing.

An important note: If a contact tracer for the state calls, your phone's caller ID will read MD COVID, and the call will come from this number: 240-466-4488. The Health Department's simple message: Please answer the call.