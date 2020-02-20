McKay Coppins: The Trump Campaign's 2020 Disinformation War

As the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls barrel towards the Super Tuesday primaries in less than two weeks, President Donald Trump's re-election campaign continues to amass a huge war chest. The Trump juggernaut plans to spend more than one billion dollars on his re-election. According to my guest today, a lot of that money will be spent on a media disinformation campaign unparalleled in US political history.

McKay Coppins is a staff writer at The Atlantic who has been reporting extensively on Mr. Trump since 2014. Mr. Coppins spent the past several months immersed in the pro-Trump media universe, exploring the new techniques the Trump campaign and its supporters are using to spread disinformation, discredit journalists, and permanently dismantle the mainstream media.

He describes what he learned in his piece in the March 2020 issue of The Atlantic: “The Billion-Dollar Disinformation Campaign to Reelect the President: How new technologies and techniques pioneered by dictators will shape the 2020 election.”

McKay Coppins joins us today from The Atlantic’s studios in Washington, DC.