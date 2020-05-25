Mayoral Candidate Monday: Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young

After assuming the role of mayor amid the Health Holly scandal, Bernard C. "Jack" Young has led Baltimore through a ransomware attack, persistent gun violence, and the coronavirus pandemic. Now he is asking voters for support as he runs in next week’s Democratic primary for mayor. We ask about the hard hit the city’s budget has taken, the path to reopening, and relief for low-income renters.

The most recent Baltimore Police Department incident report is available here. Overall, robberies are down 10 percent, but carjackings and residential robberies are both up.

The Baltimore City Board of Elections can be reached with questions today at 1-800-222-vote. In-person voting and drop off sites are listed here.