Related Program: The First Five Years

Marylanders Want Paid Family Leave
By Doug Lent • 1 hour ago

We all need time to care—for new babies, for aging parents, for loved ones with health needs, or for healing ourselves. But are legislators listening?

Tags: The First Five Years

Related Content

Crystal Hardy-Flowers
By Doug Lent • Jan 11, 2021
Child care workers like Crystal Hardy-Flowers are essential to our families, our economy, and our future. We must protect Maryland providers from COVID-19.

Almost There
By Doug Lent • Dec 30, 2020
2020 is finally almost over. We can make 2021 the year put in place better supports for parents, children, and child care providers so the next time disaster strikes they will have the help needed to thrive.

Healthy Providers, Healthy Kids
By Doug Lent • Dec 21, 2020
Has your child care provider told you her plans for staying safe from COVID-19 over the holidays? Have you told her yours? Sharing your plans are essential to keeping your kids healthy.

Respectful Approach to Parenting
By Doug Lent • Dec 9, 2020
Helicopter parents take note, letting your babies and toddlers freely play and explore is good for your mental health and their development.

Too Many Tantrums
By Doug Lent • Dec 2, 2020
Tantrums are a normal part of a toddler's development. But you can help your child learn skills now that will help them cope well with all the disappointment and frustration that will come thier way.