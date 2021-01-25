 Marylanders Want Paid Family Leave | WYPR
Related Program: 
The First Five Years

Marylanders Want Paid Family Leave

By Doug Lent 1 hour ago

Photo by iStock/monkeybusinessimages

  

  We all need time to care—for new babies, for aging parents, for loved ones with health needs, or for healing ourselves. But are legislators listening?

Tags: 
The First Five Years
WYPR Features

Related Content

Crystal Hardy-Flowers

By Doug Lent Jan 11, 2021

  Child care workers like Crystal Hardy-Flowers are essential to our families, our economy, and our future. We must protect Maryland providers from COVID-19.  

   

Almost There

By Doug Lent Dec 30, 2020

2020 is finally almost over. We can make 2021 the year put in place better supports for parents, children, and child care providers so the next time disaster strikes they will have the help needed to thrive.  

  

Healthy Providers, Healthy Kids

By Doug Lent Dec 21, 2020

  Has your child care provider told you her plans for staying safe from COVID-19 over the holidays? Have you told her yours? Sharing your plans are essential to keeping your kids healthy.  

Respectful Approach to Parenting

By Doug Lent Dec 9, 2020

Photo by iStcok/Iryna Kazlova) Edit | Remove

Helicopter parents take note, letting your babies and toddlers freely play and explore is good for your mental health and their development.

Too Many Tantrums

By Doug Lent Dec 2, 2020

Tantrums are a normal part of a toddler's development. But you can help your child learn skills now that will help them cope well with all the disappointment and frustration that will come thier way. 