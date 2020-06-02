Marylanders Head To Fewer Polls Than Usual

Tuesday is the last day that Maryland voters can mail in their primary ballots for this year’s elections. And if they want to go to the polls and vote in person, there will be fewer polling places available because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Baltimore, where three citywide offices are being contested, there will be six in-person polling centers open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for registered voters who did not receive their ballots in the mail or prefer not to mail in their ballots.

There are also 15 drop boxes for absentee ballots already mailed to registered voters.

Here are the polling locations in the city:

Edmondson High School, 501 N Athol Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229

University of Maryland at Baltimore Community Engagement Center, 870 W Baltimore Street, MD 21201

Mount Pleasant Church & Ministries, 6000 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206

Dr. Carter G. Woodson School #160, 2501 Seabury Road, Baltimore, MD 21225

Northwood Elementary School, 5201 Loch Raven Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21239

Northwestern High School, 6900 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215

The drop box locations can be found here.

Polling places and dropbox locations throughout the state can be found here.

As of Saturday, the latest day for which data is available, about 66,000 of Baltimore’s 300,000 registered Democratic primary voters had submitted ballots. Around 133,000 voters cast ballots in the 2016 Democratic primary for mayor.

The primary elections are what matter in deep blue Baltimore, where registered Democrats significantly outnumber Republicans.

Voters will choose Democratic candidates for three major citywide races: mayor, city council president and comptroller.

The mayor’s race is expected to be close: A recent poll from WYPR, the Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore found a statistical three-way tie between former mayor Sheila Dixon, Mary Miller, a former Obama administration official, and City Council President Brandon Scott. The leading choice of the poll was undecided.

The poll found similar numbers for the city council president’s race. Del. Nick Mosby leads former city councilman Carl Stokes and current councilwoman Shannon Sneed, who both have solid support.

The race for the comptroller is the most heated in recent memory: Councilman Bill Henry is challenging longtime incumbent Joan Pratt in a tight competition for the city’s chief financial watchdog position.