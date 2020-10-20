Maryland Transit: Creating A More Resilient And Equitable System In The COVID-19 Era

Across the country, ridership on public transit has declined precipitously.

To adjust to the new financial realities, the MTA says it needs to trim $98 million dollars from its budget. The cuts it suggested to Baltimore’s bus system were met with fierce opposition, and the MTA backed-off the plan.

Tom speaks to Kevin Quinn, the MTA Administrator, about what changes riders can expect, and plans to keep them and operators safe.

Plus, Samuel Jordan, the President of the Baltimore Transit Equity Coalition discusses efforts to create a regional transit authority, to develop a more fair and equitable transit system.

