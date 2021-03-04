 Maryland Senate Passes Police Reform Package | WYPR

Maryland Senate Passes Police Reform Package

By 12 minutes ago

Senate Judicial Proceedings Chair Will Smith, a Montgomery County Democrat, holds his daughter in his lap on the first day of the 2020 legislative session. Smith told his colleagues Wednesday that he has reflected a great deal on his heritage as an African American as he worked on the Senate's police reform package.
Credit Rachel Baye / WYPR

The state Senate passed Wednesday a package of bills that could reshape policing in Maryland. The package includes changes to rules governing when police can use lethal force and no-knock warrants, as well as to the controversial Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

Six of the nine bills passed unanimously, with little discussion. These include one that requires all state and county police officers to use body cameras by July 2025; one limiting the use of no-knock warrants; and one proposing an amendment to Baltimore City’s charter transferring control of the city police from the state back to the city. City voters would need to approve the change.

 

Three of the bills were more contentious. The measure that passed by the narrowest margin, with 29 votes, would make all complaints filed against police officers — even if an investigation finds no wrongdoing — subject to requests filed under the Maryland Public Information Act. 

 

“We should definitely crack down on the bad apples. We should definitely expose when wrongdoing has been done and proven,” said Senate Minority Whip Michael Hough, a Republican who represents parts of Carroll and Frederick counties. “But this bill puts people in jeopardy for doing their job and having somebody complain and it be unsustained.”

 

However, Sen. Delores Kelley, a Baltimore County Democrat, said the bill could help police by educating the public about which behaviors are acceptable and which are not.

 

“People who complain and who think they've been done wrong, whether they're misguided or not, tend to go to the press, they hold demonstrations, they make the issue well publicized,” Kelley said. “If ultimately, after there's been a good investigation, the charges are not sustained, the public should know that.”

 

Two bills that alter the rules governing officers’ use of lethal force and make changes to the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights also received divided votes, though ultimately passed. 

 

Sen. Jack Bailey, a Republican who represents Calvert and St. Mary’s counties and a former police officer, said he could not support the increased penalties the legislation imposes for officers who use unnecessary force.

 

“In the last three years, we have had a movement to decriminalize, rehabilitate, and limit penalties for criminal activity,” Bailey said. “Why we expand it for police officers when we cannot deal with the criminal actions that are taking place in Baltimore City is wrong.”

 

He suggested the Senate pair the changes to use-of-force policies with legislation to address crime rates in Baltimore. 

 

Sen. Justin Ready, a Republican from Carroll County, said he opposes the changes to the LEOBR because it blames police officers for “problems on both sides.”

 

“There's been problems in communities that have made it hard for law enforcement to adequately police,” he said. “There's no accountability or responsibility for some of the behavior that has happened in communities for a long time that has also led to problems.”

 

In response, Sen. Charles Sydnor, a Democrat whose district straddles Baltimore City and Baltimore County, reminded his colleagues that the legislature is making these changes to address “police brutality,” particularly toward Black people. 

 

“When you're trying to deal with cancer, or any type of disease, you talk about the cancer. You're not going to talk about one side or the other — you're going to talk about what it is that you're trying to deal with, so when we’re trying to deal with police brutality, we're going to talk about police brutality,” Sydnor said.

 

No one is trying to malign all police officers, he said. 

 

“All that we're asking for is to be treated like people. That's it,” he said. “There's no hate that's coming from any of these bills of this legislation. We just want to be treated like people.”

 

After eight of the nine bills passed, Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher, a Montgomery County Democrat who serves as vice chair of the Judicial Proceedings Committee, reflected on the significance of police reform being shepherded through his committee, the Senate’s oldest, some of whose earliest members once owned slaves.

 

“Today, the committee is led by a descendant of those slaves, the first African American to serve as chairman,” he said. “And under his leadership, Maryland just passed the strongest police reform of all 50 states.”

 

In response, Committee Chair Will Smith said he has reflected a great deal on his heritage as he worked on the bills.

 

“Although the African American experience is nothing — we're not monolithic, right? We all have different experiences, we all come from different places. But we do have that shared heritage in the United States,” Smith said. “And that informs everything we do, the way we move about society, and that is what sparked this debate.”

  ×   

Tags: 
will smith
Police Reform
policing
Baltimore City Police
Maryland General Assembly 2021
General Assembly
Maryland General Assembly
WYPR News
State Politics
Michael Hough
Charles Sydnor
Sen. Charles Sydnor
Senator Charles Sydnor
delores kelley
Jack Bailey
Justin Ready
Jeff Waldstreicher

Related Content

Police Reform Advances In Maryland Senate, But Advocates Call Bills Weak

By Feb 26, 2021
Rachel Baye / WYPR


A package of eight bills that aim to reform policing were considered for the first time by the full Maryland Senate Friday. 

 

Included in the package are bills making police misconduct records subject to the Maryland Public Information Act; requiring the use of body-worn cameras; limiting no-knock warrants; creating new rules around the use of lethal force; and making changes to the controversial Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, which governs police disciplinary procedures.

Sanctuary Bill Returns To Maryland General Assembly

By 22 hours ago
Gregory Bull / AP Photo

The General Assembly is again this year taking up legislation that would make Maryland a sanctuary state. The controversial bill, which is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee, is designed to protect undocumented immigrants from being reported to federal immigration authorities after interactions with police.

The legislature has considered iterations of the proposal at least as far back as 2014. None has had great success, and the bills have often languished in committee. But as lawmakers grapple with broader changes to policing, advocates hope the bill finally sees some success. 

MD Senate Overturns Hogan's Vetoes Of Crime-Fighting Bills

By Jan 15, 2021
Baltimore City Health Department / Wikimedia Commons

The state Senate on Friday voted along party lines to override 16 of Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes. The list of bills includes three intended to reduce crime in Baltimore City that passed last year with bipartisan support.

  

Maryland Lawmakers Consider Restricting Police Use Of Deadly Force

By Feb 5, 2021
Patrick Semansky / AP

State lawmakers heard testimony Thursday on a bill limiting the situations in which police can use lethal force. The bill is just one of a host of measures under consideration this year that aim to reshape policing in Maryland.

State Lawmakers Press Police Leaders For Change

By Aug 28, 2020


Thousands are marking the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington Friday with growing calls for police reform. In Maryland, those calls often point to the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, or LEOBR, as a barrier to police accountability.

 

Representatives of law enforcement groups defended the LEOBR during a meeting with state lawmakers Thursday and pushed back on other suggestions for reform.

State Lawmakers Take Up 15 Proposals To Reform Policing

By Sep 21, 2020

Statewide efforts to reform policing will be the focus of a three-day marathon of hearings that begins Tuesday before the state Senate’s Judicial Proceedings Committee. The hearings will consider issues related to body cameras, police discipline, and use-of-force policies.

 

The timing of the hearings — more than three months before the annual 90-day General Assembly session begins — is unusual, but Sen. Will Smith, chair of the committee, said this is an unusual time.

Police And Its Critics Back Changes To Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights

By Sep 25, 2020
Dominique Maria Bonessi

Law enforcement officials and some of the police’s most fervent critics agreed during a four-hour state Senate hearing Thursday that the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights needs to be changed. They disagreed, however,  on the scope of the change.

 

The controversial Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights, or LEOBR, governs police internal investigations and discipline. Critics say it gives too much protection to police who violate rules or even the law. 