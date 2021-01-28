 Maryland Republicans Propose New School Vouchers For Students Stuck At Home | WYPR

Maryland Republicans Propose New School Vouchers For Students Stuck At Home

By 28 minutes ago

Credit Rachel Baye / WYPR

Republican leaders in the Maryland House of Delegates, who are frustrated by students’ slow return to in-person learning, have proposed a new option for parents who are as frustrated as they are. 

Under the plan, students whose schools do not reopen fully for in-person learning by the fall will be eligible for scholarships of up to $7,000 a year — intended to be equivalent to the amount the state spends per pupil in public schools — to be used toward tuition at private or parochial schools.

The bill, which has not yet been introduced but was described during a press conference Thursday, does not limit eligibility for the scholarships based on income. 

 

“Ten minutes from my house, there have been students going to school full time, full capacity since August, just over the PA line, with no increase in community spread, so what's happened in Maryland has just been a dereliction of duty,” said Del. Lauren Arikan, who represents parts of Harford and Baltimore counties. “We have really let down our most vulnerable students and asked them to carry the brunt of this pandemic, without any cause.”

 

House Minority Leader Nic Kipke said he hopes schools reopen and the bill becomes moot.

 

“It's a way for us to say, look, if you don't get your acts together and get the schools open, you have the potential to losing per pupil funding in your school system,” Kipke said. “So it's a way of holding the school systems accountable.”

 

The delegates are also proposing other measures related to pandemic-induced educational challenges, including a $250-per-child tax credit for parents of students learning remotely. 

 

Another bill would require schools to offer students with special needs certain in-person services, such as speech and language services; counseling; special education; nutritional services; and behavioral health, physical and occupational therapy even if schools remain closed.

 

“As a father of a child with autism, this has been a personal issue for me, said Del. Mike Griffith, who represents parts of Cecil and Harford counties. “This issue should transcend all the political division we've been experiencing and strikes right to the core of all of us as humans.”

 

Gov. Larry Hogan has threatened consequences for schools that do not offer in-person learning to all students by March 1.

 

However, in a letter sent Tuesday to Hogan and Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon, Maryland State Education Association President Cheryl Bost said many schools have not implemented the safety measures that both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Maryland Department of Health recommend to prevent outbreaks.

 

“No one wants to open school buildings safely and sustainably sooner than educators,” Bost wrote.

  ×   

Tags: 
Virtual Learning
Anne Arundel County Schools COVID-19 Safety Plan
COVID-19
Gov. Larry Hogan
Governor Larry Hogan
State Politics
Del. Nic Kipke
Maryland General Assembly 2021
General Assembly
Maryland General Assembly
WYPR News
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad

Related Content

Governor Tells Schools To Offer In-Person Classes By March

By Jan 21, 2021
YouTube

Gov. Larry Hogan is ordering local school systems to give all students the option to return in-person to their classrooms by March 1.

The Big Question On The First Day Of School: Will Virtual Learning Work?

By Sep 8, 2020
John Lee

There will be no school buses on the road Tuesday, even though it’s the first day of classes for a number of school systems in Maryland, including Baltimore City, and Baltimore and Howard Counties. Every school district in the state is starting the year with virtual learning.

State GOP Leaders Rebuke COVID-19 Plan for Anne Arundel Private Schools

By Aug 13, 2020

Republicans in Maryland’s House of Delegates are criticizing a recent letter from Anne Arundel County’s Health Officer requiring private and religious schools to submit a COVID-19 safety plan to the health department, 14 days prior to reopening.

Senate Democrats Unveil $520M Pandemic Relief Plan

By Jan 27, 2021
Rachel Baye / WYPR

Democratic leaders in the state Senate have proposed a $520 million amendment to the governor’s proposed pandemic relief package.

Senate President Blames Hogan Health Secretary Pick For Slow Vaccine Distribution

By Jan 19, 2021
University of Maryland Medical System

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson is criticizing the state health department for a slow vaccine rollout and blaming the governor’s pick to run the department, Acting Health Secretary Dennis Schrader. 

Ferguson told reporters Tuesday that the Senate is unlikely to confirm Schrader as health secretary unless vaccine distribution improves.