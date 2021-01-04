Maryland Opens New Special Enrollment Period For Health Insurance

Gov. Larry Hogan announced today another special enrollment period for health insurance, opening just weeks after an earlier enrollment period closed in December.

Starting immediately, uninsured Marylanders can enroll in a health insurance plan through the state’s health benefit exchange through March 15.

Michele Eberle, the Executive Director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, said she hopes the special enrollment period will give residents some peace of mind as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.





“We know that folks are still facing uncertainty about their employment and whether they're going to have health insurance continue through their employers,” Eberle said.

In 2020 the state had a special enrollment period from March to December that coincided with the state’s annual open enrollment period that runs from November to December.

Eberle said the response to the special enrollment was overwhelming. Nearly 107,000 Marylanders enrolled for 2020 coverage.

She said residents should confirm if they can get financial assistance or free health insurance.

“We recommend that everybody either call our call center, go to maryland healthconnection.gov,” she said. “Just reach out to us.”

Coverage dates vary depending on enrollment date.