 Maryland Lawmakers Form Police Accountability Workgroup | WYPR

Maryland Lawmakers Form Police Accountability Workgroup

By 1 hour ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Leaders in the Maryland House of Delegates are forming a workgroup that aims to improve trust and accountability in police statewide. The announcement this weekend came a few hours before hundreds in Baltimore joined nationwide protests of abuses by police.

“Policing in America is broken,” said House Speaker Adrienne Jones in a statement announcing the new workgroup. “As the mother of two sons, accountability in policing is not just philosophical, it is personal.”

Jones is Maryland’s first black and first female House speaker.

Though the group will have a statewide focus, restoring trust in law enforcement in Baltimore City would help reduce the city’s record levels of violent crime, said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Luke Clippinger, who worked with Jones to create the workgroup.

One of the new group’s chief goals will be to review the Maryland Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, a law that protects police during misconduct investigations and other disciplinary proceedings.

Efforts to change the law a few years ago failed. But Clippinger said this time is different because the legislature and its judiciary committees have new leaders.

“There are people who are going to say that this is just, you know, another day another workgroup,” he said. “I believe that there is a genuine interest in making substantive progress.”

When the group begins meeting this summer, it also plans to review use of force policies, arrest procedures and the use of body cameras.

Tags: 
Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights
policing
Baltimore City Police
Police
Adrienne Jones
Del. Luke Clippinger
General Assembly
State Politics
WYPR News

Related Content

Former Baltimore Detective Sentenced To Federal Prison For Covering Up Planted Evidence

By Feb 7, 2020
Dominique Maria Bonessi

 

Former Baltimore detective Carmine Vignola was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in federal prison for a gun-planting incident. He is the 12th officer convicted by the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI in their ongoing investigation of police misconduct and activities related to the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. 

What is a trial board? What rights do officers have?

By Dominique Maria Bonessi Oct 30, 2017

Officer Caesar Goodson Jr., the van driver in the Freddie Gray case, will go before a Baltimore City Police Department trial board today. Goodson, who was acquitted on criminal charges in the April 2015 incident, faces departmental charges of misconduct.

Goodson found not guilty on all charges

By Dominique Maria Bonessi Nov 7, 2017
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The panel in the Baltimore Police Trial Board found Officer Caesar Goodson Jr. not guilty on all administrative charges today. The ruling was unanimous.