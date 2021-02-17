 Maryland Lawmakers Debate Ban on “Forever Chemicals” | WYPR
Maryland Lawmakers Debate Ban on "Forever Chemicals"

Photo credit: State Del. Sara Love, D-Montgomery County

After World War II, the DuPont chemical company began marketing Teflon, the miraculous-seeming nonstick agent sold on pots and pans around the world.

Then a farmer who lived near a DuPont plant in Parkersburg, West Virginia, watched 190 of his cows die with blackened teeth, swollen organs, and mysterious illnesses. The farmer and his wife got cancer.

The farmer called a lawyer, who filed a class action lawsuit made famous in the movie “Dark Waters.” EPA intervened and phased out a chemical used to make Teflon, called PFOA, which was linked to increased risk of cancer. PFOA was pulled from the market in 2015. But there are still thousands of related chemicals – called polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS – that are still widely used in consumer products and still being found in rivers, streams, and drinking water across the U.S.

A bill being debated in the Maryland General Assembly would ban this broader category of chemicals – PFAS -- in all food packaging, new rugs and carpets, and firefighting foam. Manufacturers often use PFAS chemicals for their water-repelling, grease-cutting, and flame-retardant properties

.   

Here’s state Delegate Sara Love, a Democrat from Montgomery County, and sponsor of the PFAS Protection Act.

“PFAS have been linked to serious illness, including testicular, kidney, liver and pancreatic cancer, reproductive problems, low birth weights, as well as weakened immunity among children,” Love said during a recent hearing on the bill. “In addition, these chemicals remain in our bodies and rarely break down in the environment, earning them the nickname, ‘forever chemicals.’”

The bill is supported by Waterkeepers Chesapeake, Upper Potomac Riverkeeper and other environmental organizations – as well as by the Professional Firefighters of Maryland.

Jeff Buddle, a vice president of the firefighters organization, testified during a recent hearing he wants PFAS banned because of concerns that it could be contributing to cancer in firefighters. “What this bill would do is eliminate one of the sources of the toxic chemicals for really the next generation of firefighters, to hopefully make sure they are not exposed to the chemicals that cause cancer in the first place,” Buddle said.

Fighting against the legislation are manufacturers that use the chemicals, including the W. L. Gore company in Cecil County, Maryland, makers of waterproof Gore-Tex fabrics.

Michael Ratchford is a lobbyist for the company. “We believe the definition of PFAS is overly broad and could lead to the unintended restriction of fluoropolymers,” he said. “Gore uses fluoropolymers to make products of high societal value, including implantable medical devices, Gore-Tex membranes...and products used by the pharmaceutical industry to make Covid-19 vaccines.”

State Delegate Brian Chisolm, a Republican from Anne Arundel County, said he worries the legislation would be bad for business in Maryland.

“I don’t think everybody grasps how many different products we actually use these polymers in, especially when we get into electronics,” Chisolm said. “Are we going to be getting into preventing anyone from producing a cell phone or a circuit board? We do a lot of that in the state of Maryland.”

However, from a competitive perspective, Maryland is not alone in moving against PFAS chemicals. Last year, at least 15 states passed bills to restrict or ban PFAS in consumer products and firefighting foam.

And at the federal level, the Biden Administrations has pledged to take action on “forever chemicals” by designating PFAS as hazardous substances and by enforcing limits on them in drinking water. These chemicals may be stain-resistant – but some of this looks like it’s going to stick.

In Wave of Coal Plant Closures, MD Considers Relief Payments to Workers

By Feb 11, 2021

One of the most spectacular failures of the Trump administration – other than his failure to “drain the swamp,” or bring back American manufacturing, or eliminate the federal debt, or control COVID-19, or do many other things – was his failure to resurrect the coal industry.

President Trump tried to rescue coal mining jobs by rolling back pollution-control regulations. But the closure of coal-fired power plants across the U.S. actually accelerated during his term in office. Nearly 100 coal power announced their retirement over four years – one plant every 15 days, a faster rate than under Obama.

Driving the decline is capitalism – with advances in technology making natural gas, and increasingly solar and wind power, simply cheaper than coal. In Maryland, the owners of five of the state’s six coal-fired power plants announced last year that they were switching to natural gas or shutting down.

Legislation being debated this month in the Maryland General Assembly would set carbon dioxide pollution limits so low they would guarantee that all the coal-plants in the state close by 2030. Advocates argue that creating legal deadline and mandate for closure is valuable because markets can always change – and companies can always change what fuels they say they will burn.  

Nature as a Refuge for Reflection on Death and Life

By Feb 4, 2021

  My brother Mike texted me about our mom. He wrote: "If you want to say any last words, Tom, you'd better get out here fast.” Our mother, Patty Jane Pelton, had been slowly declining from congestive heart failure.

So I threw some clothes and my guitar in the back of my car and drove 10 hours straight from Baltimore to Michigan, stopping only once, for gas. The next day, I was at my parents' condo in Wilmette, Illinois. 

I played my guitar and sang her songs, including “Amazing Grace” and “Let it Be.” I showed my 81-year-old mother photos of herself when she was young -- including one when she was an 18-year-old with a smile like Audrey Hepburn’s as she posed with a skinny boy in glasses – my father -- at a school dance.

 

 

Biden’s Pick to Run EPA Has Questionable Record on Farm Pollution

By Feb 1, 2021

As President Biden gears up to tackle a daunting variety of problems – ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change – he’s forming a cabinet to reflect his priorities. His pick to spearhead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is Michael Regan.

Regan is a former EPA air quality program manager who since 2017 has served as the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality under Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.

Here’s Regan speaking at a recent press conference: “Since the start of my career, my goals have been the same: To safeguard our natural resources, and to improve the quality of our air and our water.”

If confirmed by the Senate as EPA Administrator, Regan would signify a dramatic change from the Trump Administration EPA, if simply because he’s a veteran environmental regulator -- not a lobbyist for the polluting industries that EPA is supposed to be policing.  

Orchids: The Smartest Plants in the World

By Jan 27, 2021

It’s a cold winter day, and I’m exploring an old forest of oaks, tulip poplars and beech trees in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

 

I’m with Dennis Whigham, an ecologist at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, hunting for orchids. Many of the 25,000 known species of these flowers are threatened or endangered, in part because their complex lifecycle is vulnerable to disruptions caused by development.

 

So Whigham and his colleagues are trying to save these dinosaur-era plants. Now, you might find it odd that we would be out looking for plants in the dead of winter. But soon we find purple-spotted leaves erupting from a rotting log. These crain-fly orchids only grow their leaves when the plants around them are bare.

 

“What’s interesting about this orchid is that it is what you call wintergreen,” said Whigham. “If you were to come here in the summer, you wouldn’t see this plant.  It has no leaves.  And we think that’s because this forest is very shady in the summer. And so if you are an orchid, it might not be a bad idea to have your leaf out whenever there aren’t a lot of leaves on the trees, because you get more sunlight.”

 

 

MD Lawmakers Introduce Climate and Mass Transit Bills

By Jan 14, 2021

Amid the chaos of a pandemic, as well as the lingering shock waves from the recent anti-Democratic riots by Trump followers in Washington D.C., the Maryland General Assembly’s annual legislative session opened today in Annapolis. 

The most important environmental bills being debated in Maryland this year focus on two aspects of the most weighty issue facing our planet: Climate change, and mass transportation as a key strategy for reducing greenhouse gas pollution.

A bill called the “Climate Change Solutions Now Act” would require the state to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by about half within 10 years and have net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

The legislation, backed by a coalition of 73 environmental and community groups across the state, would also require the planting of five million trees – many in urban neighborhoods – and the electrification of the state vehicle fleet, among other steps.

    