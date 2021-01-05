Maryland Humanities: New Leadership, New Priorities

Maryland Humanities is a nonprofit organization founded nearly 50 years ago that creates and supports educational experiences in the humanities. Among its most popular programs are Maryland History Day and One Maryland One Book.

Maryland Humanities recently elected a new leadership team. Last February, Phoebe Stein left the organization after serving more than 11 years as its Executive Director. In May, she became the director of the Federation of State Humanities Councils.

In August, Lindsey Baker was appointed to succeed her as Maryland Humanities' new Executive Director.

Mary Hastler is the CEO of the Harford County Public Library. She was elected this past November to become chair of the Maryland Humanities board of directors.

Mary Hastler and Lindsey Baker join Tom on Zoom to discuss Maryland Humanities' priorities for the challenging new year ahead.

