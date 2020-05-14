 Maryland Expects $1B Revenue Loss Before July | WYPR

Maryland Expects $1B Revenue Loss Before July

By 3 hours ago

Credit Rachel Baye / WYPR

Maryland’s job market may not recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of 2024 or even later, according to the latest analysis presented to the Maryland Board of Revenue Estimates on Thursday.

If Congress approves funding for state and local governments, Maryland revenues are expected to be down about $925 million in the next two months. Without that help, revenues drop by about $1.1 billion. In both scenarios, revenues continue to plummet over the next two years.

“What we're looking at is a snapshot of what can only be described as an economic nightmare,” said Comptroller Peter Franchot. “And these revenue figures, along with the number of unemployed Marylanders and businesses on the on the verge of closing their doors permanently are unprecedented in their scope and magnitude.”

Franchot warned that these scenarios also rely on health outcomes. If cases of the virus surge again in the fall and states have to resume lockdowns and stay-home orders, and if there’s no vaccine by the end of 2021, the economic outlook is even worse.

He also emphasized that all of these estimates are based on a rapidly changing reality.

Tags: 
Maryland Budget
Comptroller Peter Franchot
Peter Franchot
taxes
COVID-19
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
WYPR News
State Politics

Related Content

Governor Announces State Budget And Hiring Freeze

By Apr 10, 2020
Rachel Baye

Maryland officials announced on Friday that they are expecting a $2.8-billion drop in revenues for the three months that end June 30. In response, Gov. Larry Hogan announced a state budget and hiring freeze.

Coronavirus Means Grim Outlook For Maryland Budget

By Apr 6, 2020
Rachel Baye

Analysts are warning that the COVID-19 epidemic will be disastrous for the state’s budget and for all the services state and local governments provide.

The budget Maryland lawmakers passed last month estimates that about 85% of state revenues will come from sales and income taxes, Warren Deschenaux, the former longtime chief fiscal analyst for the state, said Monday during a Zoom call hosted by the Maryland Center on Economic Policy.

Hogan Highlights $47.9-Billion Budget

By Jan 14, 2020
Rachel Baye


  Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to release on Wednesday a proposed $47.9-billion budget for the fiscal year that begins in July. Hogan told reporters on Tuesday that the budget includes money for initiatives intended to reduce crime in Baltimore, though he had not yet released the full budget for the public or lawmakers to review.

Governor Vetoes School Reform, HBCU Funding, Gun Background Checks

By & May 8, 2020
Rachel Baye / WYPR

Gov. Larry Hogan has vetoed more than three dozen bills the General Assembly passed during this year’s abbreviated session. The rejected bills include a massive school system overhaul; funding for Maryland’s historically black colleges and universities; and a bill closing a background check loophole for long guns.

Nathan Sterner and Rachel Baye talk about some of the vetoes.

At Understaffed State Agencies, Workers Describe Dangerous Conditions

By Oct 29, 2019
Rachel Baye

Chronic understaffing at several state agencies is forcing employees to work 80-hour workweeks and endure dangerous work environments, some employees told state lawmakers at a briefing Tuesday.