Maryland Delegates Ask Hogan To Ban Police Chokeholds

Baltimore Police car
Speaker Adrienne Jones and all the Democratic members of the Maryland House of Delegates sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan today, calling on him to sign an executive order that would make several policing tactics illegal in the eighteen law enforcement agencies under the state’s control. 

In the letter, the delegates urged Hogan to ban chokeholds, require deadly force be used only to stop an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury and ban shooting at vehicles. 

Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, of Howard County, is the chair of the House’s workgroup on police reform and accountability. She says the goal is to turn best practices in policing into law.

"It's in the best interest of all the citizens that we have a uniform use of force throughout all the police departments," Atterbeary said.

Shereese Churchill, Hogan’s spokesperson, said he will give thoughtful consideration to the Speaker’s letter. As well as "the conclusions and recommendations of the workgroup [Speaker Jones] has established to examine these serious issues."

 

