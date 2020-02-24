Mary Washington: Democratic Candidate for Baltimore Mayor

State Senator Mary Washington joins Tom to discuss her campaign for Mayor of Baltimore. After two terms in the House of Delegates, Dr. Washington was elected to the Senate in 2018, besting her former district colleague and longtime incumbent, Joan Carter Conway, by 492 votes.

She is one of the most progressive legislators in the General Assembly. One of her signature legislative victories came last spring when the House and Senate unanimously passed the Water Taxpayer Protection Act, prohibiting tax sales of homes or churches whose water bills are in arears.

Sen. Washington holds an undergraduate degree from Antioch University, and Master’s and Doctoral degrees from Johns Hopkins University.

She was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2010. She repreented the 43rd district in Baltimore City for two terms, before her election to the Senate.

The primary elections for City Council President, Mayor, and other local offices is on April 28th. If you aren't yet registered to vote, you can register on the Baltimore City Board of Elections website.